North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

Paterson IHOP Waitress Moved To Tears By $1,200 Tip

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: Zellie Y Thomas Facebook

A group of grateful IHOP customers made this holiday season an unforgettable one for their Paterson waitress.

Angelica Alicea was moved to tears Saturday morning when each customer at the table of nearly a dozen people handed her a $100 tip.

The 30-year-old server, who recently moved to the area from Sussex County, thought only of her two children.

Zellie Thomas of Paterson and his friend Jaylin Thomas came up with the idea.

"It really is a privilege to be someone else's blessing," Thomas said on Facebook.

