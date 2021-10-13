Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-Con Charged With Hitting, Pointing Gun At Woman In Hackensack
News

Paterson High School Lockdown Ends Quietly Following Report Of Gunman Seeking Revenge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
SWAT
SWAT Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

UPDATE: The words "active shooter" terrified some parents of students at a Paterson high school -- when, in fact, it was the term used by authorities to describe the law enforcement response to a report Wednesday that an assault victim had gone there with a gun.

City Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said no one with a gun showed up at John F. Kennedy High School, which was temporarily locked down before city police and Passaic County tactical units arrived.

They established a perimeter as part of an "active shooter" response and began searching the school and surrounding area while protecting students who were dismissed in groups of 50.

The initial report was that someone who'd been assaulted at the school earlier in the day returned armed. Word of the response triggered social media posts -- all incorrect -- claiming that shots had been fired. One also incorrectly contended someone had been stabbed.

No one in authority would say whether the suspected student had made a direct threat or someone else told school officials that it would happen. It was certain that he'd even been identified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.