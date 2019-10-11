Paterson Grocery Worker Infected With Hepatitis A, NJ Health Department Confirms

A case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed at a Paterson market.

A food handler at Brother's Market on E. Railway Avenue was potentially infectious between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, 2019, the New Jersey Health Department said.

Hepatitis A is mainly spread through close person-to-person contact or through contaminated food.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A may include fever, feeling tired, poor appetite, dark yellow urine, stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, yellow skin or eyes. Symptoms usually appear between three and four weeks after infection.

Any produce purchased from Brother’s Produce between those dates should be thrown away, the health department said.

Anyone who was not vaccinated against Hepatitis A and may have eaten produce from the Brother's Market is urged to receive a post-exposure prophylaxis, which consists of Hepatitis A vaccine and/or immune globulin which can further reduce the risk of acquiring hepatitis A.

To be effective, PEP should be received as soon as possible, but no later than two weeks after eating contaminated food. For most people, this date would be Oct. 19, health officials said.

Over the summer, nearly two dozen people were infected with Hepatitis A from a food handler at the Mendham Golf & Tennis Club, resulting in one death.

PEP may be obtained from your health care provider.

For those without health insurance, the Paterson Department of Health has a limited amount of PEP available to anyone 19 years or older at the Broadway office in Paterson.

For additional questions, you can leave a message with the Paterson Department of Health at 973-321-1277 x 2757.

Hepatitis A is a disease of the liver caused by a virus. Frequently Asked Questions on hepatitis A are available at https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/documents/faq/hepatitis_a_faq.pdf

