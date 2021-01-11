PATERSON GANG WAR: Indictment Names 16 Heavily-Armed Members Of Drug-Dealing '400 Block' Crew

Sixteen Paterson drug dealers who authorities said defended their turf against rivals by heavily arming themselves with guns and large-capacity magazines have been indicted by a state grand jury.

Six handguns were seized, including a “community gun” shared by members of the “400 Block” set of the Trinitarios, who authorities said dominated the heroin, cocaine and opioid pill trade in the center of the city.

So were nearly 800 rounds of ammunition and six large-capacity magazines, they said.

The indictments stem from an eight-month investigation dubbed “Operation Park and Pennington,” which Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said aims to stifle a violent struggle over drug turf.

One of those charged, 26-year-old “street boss” Joseph Landrau, was shot four times, apparently by rivals, earlier this year, Bruck said.

Two other defendants -- Jussy Geraldino, 23, and Kreemlin Alcantara, 22 -- escaped injury when they were fired upon on May 24, he added.

Detectives listened through a tapped phone as Landrau spoke with the set leader, Eric Polanco, 27, after he was shot, Bruck said.

“People want war, so we going to have war….,” Polanco reportedly told him.

The set has controlled a large territory extending from Market Street to Park Avenue between Rosa Parks Boulevard and Madison Avenue, which Bruck said essentially invites violent confrontation with rival drug gangs.

“We’re going after those who fuel gun violence in Paterson and other New Jersey communities,” said Bruck (in photo above).

Polanco and Landrau are charged with racketeering, promoting organized street crime and weapons offenses, Bruck said.

So is their accused cocaine supplier, Robert “Goofy” Santiago, 60, he said.

Also charged with drug- and racketeering-related offenses:

James Artuyo, 40;

Hipolito Guzman, 25;

Samuel Miranda, 26;

Avi Munoz, 24;

Elvin Munoz, 25;

Arlington Santos-Medina, 24.

Eric Polanco’s brother, Gregory Polanco, 28, of Haledon;

Adrian Eyzaguirre, 31, of Clifton;

Mike Martinez, 30, also of Clifton;

Robert “Macho” Santiago, 24, of Paterson.

A 16th defendant, Yahaira Mangual, 43, of Paterson, faces conspiracy, and drug possession charges.

Among the weapons seized was a “community” handgun after Gregory Polanco – already a convicted felon -- tossed it into a trash can when he thought they were following him, Bruck said.

Another community gun that Landrau used to protect himself after he was shot was also recovered, the attorney general said.

Detectives also reported seizing 40 heroin folds, more than five ounces of cocaine packaged for sale, 40 vials/bags of crack cocaine, 60 Oxycodone pills, 22 Percocet pills and 10 Xanax pills.

A judge ordered Eric Polanco, Landrau, Roberto “Goofy” Santiago, Artuyo and Geraldino held pending trial.

The rest were all released, with conditions, pending further court action.

Deputy Attorney General Heather Hausleben is the lead prosecutor in the case for the Division of Criminal Justice Gangs & Organized Crime Bureau.

Detective Russell Kingsland was lead detective for the DJC.

The division “conducted the investigation in partnership with the Paterson Police Department Narcotics Unit,” Bruck noted.

The New Jersey State Police Intelligence Section also assisted, the attorney general said.

The operation is “another step towards reducing gun violence in New Jersey,” Bruck said.

