Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: All That Was Missing Was RC Cola: Tractor Trailer Hauling Moon Pies Rolls Off Route 80
News

Paterson Firefighters Douse Neighborhood Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jasper Street, Paterson
Jasper Street, Paterson Photo Credit: Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale

Paterson firefighters doused a Friday afternoon blaze that ravaged one multi-family home and damaged another.

No injuries were reported in the Jasper Street fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. and went to three alarms within 20 minutes.

Flames roared through the second and upper floors of one 2½-story wood-frame residence.

Firefighters limited the damage to neighboring homes while knocking down the blaze and getting it under control by 2:30 p.m.

Totowa and Bloomfield firefighters were among the mutual aid responders.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.