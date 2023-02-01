Paterson Driver, 24, Charged With Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed 83-Year-Old Woman In Glen Rock

UPDATE: A 24-year-old factory worker from Paterson was charged Wednesday with the hit-and-run death of an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman as she crossed a Glen Rock street two days earlier.

The 2007 Honda CRV that David Romero was driving when he was stopped by Glen Rock Police Sgt. Michael Trover around 6:45 a.m. Feb. 1, not only has a dented hood. Tape also remained on an apparently new replacement windshield and bits of clothing were found in the grill.

Romero was pulled over on Lincoln Avenue near northbound Route 208 -- less than a block up and easily visible from the sport where Angela Sanzari was struck around the same time 48 hours earlier.

"He apparently was due at work at 7 a.m.," a responder with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound Romero was interviewed by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit who then charged him with charged with fleeing a fatal accident, endangering an injured victim and hindering his arrest.

He also received multiple motor-vehicle summonses, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday afternoon.

Romero was then taken to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The SUV, meanwhile, was brought to the Hackensack headquarters of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification to be scoured for evidence.

Romero is a YouTuber who's been posting videos for more than a decade and has 1,200 subscribers.

Some of his videos were recorded in his car, sometimes while he is driving.

Sanzari was struck on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, Musella said.

The impact knocked her from one end of the roadway to the other, leaving clothing strewn across the roadway, said witnesses who included a passing truck driver who stopped to help.

Sanzari, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne, was pronounced dead at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood a short time later, responders said.

The dark-colored, older-model CRV sped north on Lincoln Avenue after the crash, witnesses told police.

