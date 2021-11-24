Paterson Detectives Seize Loaded Gun, Drugs, Bust Four In Trinitarios-Dominated Neighborhood

Paterson detectives nabbed four men while seizing a high-powered gun, heroin, Ecstasy, mushrooms and pot in a coordinated strike on a neighborhood controlled by the Trinitarios street gang, authorities said.

Investigators responding to open-air drug trafficking complaints set up surveillance Tuesday at the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street.

They watched as two suspects -- identified as Shukri Coleman of Lodi and city resident Enndy Trujillo, both 24 -- conducted business with a buyer, Ja'sim Zimmon, 20, who'd pulled up in a vehicle, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The detectives stopped Zimmon a short distance away and spotted a handgun in plain view on the passenger seat, Speziale said.

Detective Ferdi Abedinoski took Zimmon into custody while Detective Gerard F. Speziale recovered the loaded 9mm Glock 43 along with 10 heroin folds, the director said.

The investigators then stopped another vehicle and arrested Trujillo while seizing a small amount of psilocybin mushrooms from the center console, Speziale said.

After regrouping, they returned to the corner and bagged Coleman, who the director said had 38 bags of pot for sale.

Sitting in a vehicle nearby was the fourth man arrested, Jermaine Scott, 29, of Paterson, who Speziale said tossed a black sock with heroin, crack and Ecstasy in it onto the floor.

Altogether, police seized 24 heroin folds, seven bags of crack, 34 bags of marijuana and separate bags of mushrooms and Ecstasy, along with $1,197 in suspected drug cash, he said.

"It was an outstanding team effort," the director said.

The arrests come on the heels of a state grand jury indictment against 16 accused Trinitarios dealers who authorities said defended their Paterson turf against rivals by heavily arming themselves with guns and large-capacity magazines.PATERSON GANG WAR: Indictment Names 16 Heavily-Armed Members Of Drug-Dealing '400 Block' Crew

