Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether.

The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80 block of Carroll Street last Tuesday night, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The investigators moved in after discovering that a 2017 Honda Civic being used in the sale had been reported stolen out of New York the day before, Speziale said.

As they approached, ex-con Javesky Uter took off on foot down Carroll Street toward Godwin Avenue, tossing a fanny pack as he ran, the director said.

Inside the bag was a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun with a high-capacity magazine, he said.

Kerwin and Gary nabbed Uter, 32, of Paterson, who Speziale said was carrying 190 heroin folds.

Meanwhile, Dombayci and Aboyoun seized city resident Darryl Dunlop, 62 -- with six vials of crack -- in the stolen Honda, he said.

Both were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances -- Uter on drug, weapons and resisting arrest charges and Dunlop on drug and possession of stolen property counts.

The bigger pop came when Dombayci and fellow Detectives Muhammed Wisam Salameh and John Rickowich stopped a 17-year-old city boy driving a Chevy Cruze with four passengers in the area of Broadway and Carroll Street shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy, it turns out, was carrying a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, Speziale said.

Passengers Kezon Milligan, 20, of Hawthorne, and Yasim Bianco, 19, of Paterson were each carrying 9mm Glocks, the director said. Milligan also had a high-capacity magazine and Bianco 60 folds of heroin, he said.

Both were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances.

Two other occupants were released without charges.

The boy, meanwhile, was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark pending a hearing behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

Dombayci, Gary and Kerwin were out again, this time with Detective John Traynor, when they stopped a Mercedes Benz with a temporary Delaware license plate at the corner of 11th Avenue and East 37th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

Dombayci found a 9mm Glock under the front seat, after which the detectives seized the driver and his three passengers -- all from Paterson, Speziale said

Charged with illegal weapons possession were the driver, Jorge Asenceo, 21, and passengers Miguel Figueroa, 20, Kilver Paulino, 22, and Geral Pineda, 21.

All were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances.

Meanwhile, police sent all five guns to New Jersey State Police for ballistics testing to determine whether they may have been involved in crimes.

