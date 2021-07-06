Paterson Detectives Nab Teen With Loaded Gun

Paterson detectives chased down a 17-year-old boy who was carrying a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities said.

Investigators specifically working a “gun suppression” detail approached members of a group who were drinking and blocking the road at the corner of North Main and Arch streets shortly after 9 p.m. when the teen bolted, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detectives John Traynor chased the teen, who had a gun sticking from his waistband, Speziale said.

He tossed it while running through the parking lot of the nearby Community Health Center just before Police Officer James Iandoli and Detective Ronald Pizza caught him, the director said.

Traynor recovered the 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun, along with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 30 rounds, Speziale said.

The teen, who was taken to headquarters for processing, will have a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

The gun will be sent to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Unit to determine whether it can be connected to any crimes.

It was the second recovered by police in the same area in less than 24 hours. Detectives recovered a hidden 9mm handgun, which was loaded, Saturday night, Speziale said.

No one was charged in that incident, he said.

