Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Paterson Detectives Nab Man Wanted In Violent Robbery

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Quilvio's Lounge & Liquors at the corner of Broadway and East 18th Street in Paterson.
Quilvio's Lounge & Liquors at the corner of Broadway and East 18th Street in Paterson. Photo Credit: Googlemaps/Paterson PD

GOTCHA! Paterson detectives captured a city man wanted for a violent street robbery.

The 60-year-old victim was seriously injured in the Nov. 15 attack outside Quilvio's Lounge & Liquors at the corner of Broadway and East 18th Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detective Shedy Omar identified Walter Williams, 27, of 11th Avenue as the primary suspect, Speziale said.

He and fellow Detectives James Favia, Eddy Pichardo, Richard Martinez and Liz Gonzalez watched the corner, then nabbed Williams without incident on Wednesday, the director said.

Williams, who confessed to the crime, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on robbery, aggravated assault and theft charges, as well as various drug offenses, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.