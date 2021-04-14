Paterson Detectives Nab 15-Year-Old Boy, Two Men With Guns

Paterson police detectives on the hunt for illegal guns seized three firearms while nabbing two men and a juvenile in separate incidents just hours apart, authorities said.

Detectives Suquan Gary , John Traynor, Mustafa Dombayci, and Yamil Pimienta approached the corner of Matlock and Clinton streets when a 15-year-old boy bolted shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The neighborhood has been the scene of several recent shootings, as well as a homicide, he noted.

A man identified as city resident David Martinez, 24, remained at the scene and was arrested by Gary for carrying a 9mm Beretta pistol, Speziale said.

Meanwhile, Gary’s colleagues chased down the boy, who tossed a .380-caliber Ruger pistol near a Dumpster behind the Paterson Academy for the Gifted and Talented before they grabbed him near the corner of Temple and Matlock streets, the director said.

Detectives signed a delinquency complaint charging the boy with obstruction and weapons offenses, then sent him to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark pending a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court.

Martinez, meanwhile, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson for several weapons-related offenses, including having a defaced firearm, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-nosed ammo.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Detectives Luis Roca and Joseph Aboyoun approached a group at the corner of North Main and Jefferson streets, Speziale said.

As the group dispersed, the investigators spotted a gun sticking out of a fanny pack around the water of Cornell Day, 18, also of Paterson, the director said.

The arrested Day and seized what turned out to be a 9mm Taurus pistol that had been reported stolen, he said.

He, too, was sent to the Passaic County Jail on weapons and possession of stolen property charges.

The guns were being sent to New Jersey State Police Ballistics Unit to determine whether they may have been used in crimes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.