Paterson Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A Paterson man shot and killed his pregnant partner Monday before turning the gun on himself during a domestic dispute authorities said.

Police responding to a call of shots fired inside their Redwood Avenue home found Chacquese Barnes, 33, and Julius McCutcheon, 34, dead around 7:45 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Sources said the couple lived with two children, one 10 and the other nearly a year old, and had established a baby registry last December at Target. Authorities didn't say where the children were at the time of the shooting.

“Although the investigation remains active and ongoing no suspects are being sought at this time and there is no danger to the public,” they said in a brief statement. “More information will be released once it becomes available.”

That brought the number of homicides in the Silk City this year to 26 -- one short of a number last year that represented the highest total in more than 30 years.

Anyone with addition information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

