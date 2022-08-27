Passenger Gravely Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 287

A back-seat passenger was hospitalized with grave injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 287, responders said.

Responders were conducting CPR on the elderly victim before and while she was being taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah around 1 p.m., they said.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Two of the vehicles involved were sedans, one was SUV and a fourth was a hatchback, images from the scene show.

Three ambulances responded to the incident, which closed the northbound highway at mile marker 67 for several hours.

It was finally reopened around 5 p.m.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.