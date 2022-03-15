Passenger Among Trio Passed Out In Stopped Vehicle Had Loaded Gun On His Lap: Fair Lawn PD

One of three men who were found nodded out in a car stopped in the middle of a Fair Lawn street had a loaded handgun on his lap, authorities said.

Officers responding to the overnight call on Broadway at Fair Lawn Parkway arrested William Barba, 31, of Newark, along with the driver, Richard Scott, 30, of Ridgefield Park, and passenger Devin McConnell, 31, of Clifton, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Scott was released to a responsible adult after being charged with DWI, refusing to submit to a breath test and obstruction following the 3:30 a.m. incident on March 6, Metzler said.

McConnell was released after being charged with obstruction, he said.

Barba, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Glen Rock, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and sent to the Bergen County Jail, the sergeant said.

He remained held there on Tuesday, March 15, under orders from a judge, records show.

Responding to the call, Metzler said, were Officers Pamela Boskovski, Matthew Hearon, Brad Pindyck, Anthony Ferreira and Miguel Cruz, assisted by Saddle Brook police.

