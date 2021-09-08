Passenger, 72, Critical, Driver, 70, Hurt Following Crash On Hudson Waterfront In Edgewater

UPDATE: A crash Wednesday afternoon in Edgewater critically injured a 70-year-old passenger and also sent her 72-year-old driver to the hospital, authorities said.

The severity of life-threatening injuries to the passenger brought the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, along with borough police, firefighters and EMS.

The women, both from Cliffside Park, were in a 2007 Toyota Corolla headed south on River Road that suddenly turned left into the gated Independence Harbor housing development around 2 p.m., Police Chief Donald Martin said.

The 19-year-old driver of a northbound 2021 BMW M34 from Fairview couldn’t stop in time and plowed into the passenger side of the Corolla just south of the George Washington Bridge, Martin said.

Borough police and ALS members of Edgewater Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to all three people involved after firefighters extricated the passenger, the chief said.

Independence Harbor, 361 River Road, Edgewater Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

She was first taken to Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen before being transported to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition, he said.

The Corolla driver was also taken to Palisades Medical Center in stable condition, Martin said.

No summonses were issued or charges brought against the driver, who wasn’t injured, the chief said.

A female occupant had to be extricated from one of the vehicles following the crash on River Road in Edgewater. Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

The seriousness of the passenger's injuries brought detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The investigation was continuing, Martin said.

Aftermath outside Independence Harbor on River Road in Edgewater. Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

