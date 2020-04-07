Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Passaic's Jewish Community Mourns Beloved St. Mary's Pediatrician Elliot Samet

Cecilia Levine
Elliot Samet was a pediatrician at St. Mary's in Passaic.
Elliot Samet was a pediatrician at St. Mary's in Passaic. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Elliot Samet, a beloved physician at St. Mary's General Hospital, died of coronavirus Tuesday.

Samet, remembered as a "leading pediatrician" in Passaic's Jewish community, practiced medicine for 38 years and served as a primary neonatologist at St. Mary's.

He was also a founding member of Passaic's Hatzolah, volunteer emergency medical service organization serving Jewish communities around the world.

"Many tears are being shed over this tragic loss," St. Mary's CEO Edward J. Condit, the hospital's CEO wrote in a statement.

The Yeshiva World penned a tribute in his honor.

"His patients were always treated like his own children," the outlet said. "So much so, that there was always a long line of kids and their parents at his house to show him and his wife their Purim costumes.

"He proudly hung all of the photos in his office."

Samet was remembered as being humble -- a true "tzadik," or righteous person.

