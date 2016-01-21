Passaic Sheriff's Officers Find Accused Newark SUV Thief In Jail

A Newark ex-con with a lengthy, mostly drug-related criminal history stretching back nearly 30 years was charged with driving a stolen SUV thanks to video that showed him pulling up to a Paterson liquor store, authorities said.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said his officers didn't have to go far to find Keith Frison, 50. He was being held in the Passaic County Jail for skipping court, the sheriff said.

One of Berdnik's officers using an automated license plate reader found the 2012 Dodge Durango parked outside the Broadway store. It had been reported stolen out of Newark three days earlier, he said.

Various area surveillance video showed Frison operating the vehicle, Berdnik said.

In one, Frison is seen "making a right turn from Summer Street and onto Broadway, where he proceeded to park the Durango by the liquor store," the sheriff said.

He then got out and began to talk with several people, Berdnik said.

Frison was charged with receiving stolen property and remained held in the Passaic County Jail, the sheriff said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.