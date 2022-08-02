Passaic Sheriff's Narcs Seize 970 Heroin Folds, 4 Oz Of Coke, 5 Lbs Of Pot, Bust Two

Passaic County sheriff's detectives seized 970 heroin folds, a quarter-pound of cocaine and five pounds of pot packaged for sale while arresting two men.

Bureau of Narcotics members looking to arrest Detravio Saylor, 36, for an earlier drug deal stopped him as he drove from his Prospect Park apartment on North 6th Street to the Paterson border, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Bernik said.

In his car they found the coke and pot, along with drug paraphernalia and $980 in proceeds, all of which was seized, Berdnik said.

The detectives also arrested Hasan Whitaker, also 36, of Paterson, who the sheriff said tried to stash the heroin in the bedroom closet of his Graham Avenue apartment.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized in both arrests is about $18,000, Berdnik said.

Both men were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first court appearances.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.