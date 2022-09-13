Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Whoopsie: Fleeing Scooter Rider Trying To Evade Officer Pulls Into Moonachie Police HQ
News

Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Searching For Fugitives Make Drug Bust

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic County Sheriff's Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing a drug deal go down.
Passaic County Sheriff's Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing a drug deal go down. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View

Two Paterson men were busted by Passaic County sheriff’s detectives near one of the city’s most notorious drug corners.

Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing Tavon Greene, 26, and Nicholas Soto, 33, make a drug deal in the doorway of Dylan Mini Market at the corner of Carroll and Governor streets, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Greene had 93 heroin folds and Soto had 15 – all stamped “Malibu,” the sheriff said.

Greene also had $843 in suspected proceeds in small bills, he said.

Both were charged with drug-related counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.