Passaic Sheriff: Paterson Man, 19, Caught Trafficking Child Porn

A Paterson man was caught trafficking child porn, authorities said Wednesday.

Douglas Mauricio Rivera-Alvarenga, 19, was arrested by members Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik’s Internet Crime Against Children Task Force following an investigation into “several video files of child sexual abuse that were uploaded to an online cloud service,” the sheriff said.

Detectives also seized several computer devices that will be examined for more potential evidence, he said.

Rivera-Alvarenga was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of possessing, maintaining and distributing child pornography.

