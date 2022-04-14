Passaic Sheriff: Narcs Bust Paterson Man With 730 Heroin Folds, Ounce Of Crack, Drug Cash

Passaic County sheriff's detectives busted a Paterson man with 730 heroin folds, an ounce of crack and nearly $1,500 in drug cash, authorities said.

Manuel Ramos, 44, was charged with drug offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest early Thursday, April 14, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Narcotics detectives seized Ramos while conducting a warranted search of Ramos's Butler Street home around 6:15 a.m., the sheriff said.

The seized drugs were worth about $4,000 combined on the street, he said.

