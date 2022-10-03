Passaic Sheriff: Ex-Con From PA Caught Carrying Loaded Gun In Crack Bust

An ex-con from Pennsylvania was carrying a loaded gun when Passaic County sheriff's detectives arrested him and a Paterson crack dealer, authorities said.

Suprena Whitaker, 54, had an ounce of the drug with her when she was busted along with Dante Day, 39, of Steelton, PA, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Investigators also seized $382 in drug money, the sheriff said.

Whitaker was charged with various drug offenses and Day with weapons counts, including having hollow-point ammo and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, he said.

Both were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

