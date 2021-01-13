Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lyndhurst Police Bust NYC Driver With Loaded Gun
News

Passaic Sewerage Commission Employee From Bergen Charged With Bribing Senior Official

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission
Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission Photo Credit: PVSC

A Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission employee from Hillsdale got caught bribing a senior official to help his career, state authorities charged.

Omid Bayati, 39, was working at the agency's offices in Newark when he split a $1,200 payment to the official between a check -- under an account with an unaffiliated organization – and cash, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Bayati thought the payment would get him “help in procuring promotional opportunities within the PVSC and in politics broadly,” the attorney general said. “Specifically, he allegedly asked for special consideration and assistance from the PVSC senior official.”

The PVSC is a state agency responsible for managing and regulating the collection and disposal of wastewater generated in a four-county area along the Passaic Valley River Basin, encompassing parts of Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Hudson counties.

The sewerage commission referred the case to Grewal’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

An investigation by the corruption bureaus of both the State Police and OPIA produced bribery related charges against Bayati, who’s being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Samantha Keleher and Law Clerk Samantha Thoma, Grewal said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.