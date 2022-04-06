Passaic: Reckless Haledon Driver Who Fled In Aborted Paterson Pursuit Surrenders

A reckless driver who sped from a Passaic County sheriff's officer who was prevented from chasing her surrendered several days later to face charges, authorities said.

The officer witnessed Vanessa S. Englishman, 22, of Haledon blowing a red light at Belmont Avenue at West Broadway, nearly hitting a truck whose driver was trying to make a turn, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Englishman's 2013 Hyundai Elantra "continued through the intersection at a high rate of speed, posing an imminent threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists," Berdnik said.

The officer activated his overhead lights and tried to stop Englishman, but she kept going.

After going chasing her through various parts of Paterson, the officer pulled back under a New Jersey Attorney General's directive involving pursuits, the sheriff said.

After several days of effort, detectives contacted Englishman, who agreed to turn herself in, he said.

Englishman admitted that it was her driving, Berdnik said.

She was charged with resisting arrest through eluding and given traffic summonses for reckless driving, careless driving and failure both to observe a traffic control device and yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, he said.

Englishman was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, the sheriff said.

