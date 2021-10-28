Contact Us
News

Passaic Prosecutor: Duo Tried To Bribe Child Sex Assault Victim, Witness With Cash, Car, More

Jerry DeMarco
Maricella Gonzalez, Sergio Bernal Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic County man and a companion tried to bribe a child sex assault victim and a witness with cash, tuition assistance – even a car -- to change their stories, authorities said.

Sergio Bernal, 33, of Passaic was originally charged with sex assaults on the underage victim at various residences in Passaic from October 2013 to August 2020, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Thursday.

A judge ordered that he remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending trial.

Both Bernal and Maricella Gonzalez, 52, of Garfield then tried to get the victim and witness to recant their statements to detectives by offering “a sum of United States currency and financial assistance with tuition and a car,” the prosecutor said.

A grand jury in Paterson indicted Bernal on 14 sex assault counts involving a minor and seven child endangerment offenses, as well as hindering apprehension and making terroristic threats, Valdes said.

Bernal also violated a judge’s order not to have any contact with the victim, for which he was also charged.

Both Bernal and Gonzalez were indicted on charges of witness tampering, evidence tampering, conspiring to commit witness tampering and conspiracy to commit bribery, the prosecutor said.

Gonzalez, like Bernal, was being held in the county lockup.

