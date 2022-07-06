Passaic Native Erik Tlatelpa Fought For Family: Support Surges After Dad Loses Cancer Battle

Support is surging for the family of a Passaic native and Connecticut dad who died of cancer.

Erik Tlatelpa, 41, of Trumbull, CT, died on Friday, June 3, of pancreatic cancer, according to a GoFundMe set up to create a college fund for his two sons. The page had raised more than $8,200 of its $20,000 goal as of Tuesday, June 7.

"While this horrible disease ultimately claimed his life, Erik fought hard for more then[sic] 2 years to spend as much time as possible with those he loved," the fundraiser's description reads.

"He was a devoted husband to Katherine Linnet, whom he shared more then[sic] 15 years with and a loving father to two amazing children Nicholas, age 6, and Rafael, age 4."

Tlatelpa was born in Passaic, and studied at Rutgers University and Johns Hopkins University, the GoFundMe said.

He went on to become the chief financial officer for Snow Partners.

"Erik enjoyed many things in life which included wrestling, Jiu Jitsu, and traveling around the world," the GoFundMe's description reads. "At the end of the day, what mattered most was being with his friends and family."

"My big brother Erik gained his wings after a 2.5 year battle with pancreatic cancer 💜," his sister Kayla said. "He fought hard til the end for his boys, wife, family, and friends. I can’t imagine a life without you E 🤍🕊

A memorial mass is set to take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at Our Lady of Fatima in Highland Lakes, New Jersey, according to the GoFundMe.

