Passaic Mom Charged With Beating Girl With Phone Charger

A Passaic woman beat a girl with a phone charger, leaving the 13-year-old victim with several “fresh and raised red welts" when she was found, authorities charged.

Gaudencia Serapio, 31, was arrested following an investigation by members of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes’s Special Victims Unit.

City police notified them after responding to a call at Serapio's home earlier this month, Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said Thursday.

Doctors found bruises on the girl’s right thigh, they said, adding that detectives interviewed the girl and other witnesses.

Serapip was charged with child abuse and neglect, endangerment and weapons possession. She was released pending a May 10 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of the Special Victims Unit of Valdes’s Major Crimes Division is handling the case for the state.

