Passaic Man Who Molested Underage Teen Can Get Parole In 2½ Years

A Passaic man will be eligible for parole once he's served half of a five-year state prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor in the back seat of his car.

Luis Pizarro, 47, was arrested in November 2019 after city police responded to a tipster’s call of suspicious activity in a local parking lot a month earlier, authorities said.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, including the victim, who corroborated the report, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured a deal rather than have the victim testify at a trial.

As a result, Pizarro pleaded guilty in March to second-degree sexual assault in exchange for a five-year prison sentence with a 2½-year requirement before he's eligible for parole.

He also must remain on lifetime parole supervision and Megan’s Law registration following his release, under the terms of the sentence handed down Friday by Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed in Paterson.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

