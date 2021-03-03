Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Passaic Man Molested Three Underage Victims Over Course Of Decade, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Ricardo Palma
Ricardo Palma Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Three people reported being molested by a Passaic man while they were children, authorities said Wednesday.

Ricardo Palma, 31, was arrested Tuesday detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Passaic police.

A separate incident at a residence in Passaic last October drew the attention of both agencies, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said Wednesday.

They “identified and interviewed” three alleged victims who “reported being touched sexually” by Palma while in his care from April 2008 through September 2019, beginning when he was 18, they said.

Palma remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with the particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

******

