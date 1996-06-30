Contact Us
Passaic Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Children

Jerry DeMarco
Essex County Juvenile Detention Center
Essex County Juvenile Detention Center Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Passaic man was charged with sexually abusing two children before he turned 18.

Authorities began investigating after an employee at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Clifton reported that a 13-year-old student had been sexually abused in the past, authorities said.

Detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Passaic Police Department interviewed several witnesses and determined that the defendant had sexually abused two children at two different residences in Passaic, county Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

The investigators arrested him on Monday, they said.

State law prohibits the defendant from being identified by name because he was a juvenile at the time.

He was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark pending his first appearance in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson on delinquency complaints charging him with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit is handling the case.

