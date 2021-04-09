Passaic Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child, 8

A 23-year-old Passaic man was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said detectives from her Special Victims Unit began investigating after the victim’s mother contacted her office directly.

They arrested Manuel Figueroa and charged him with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment for an incident that the child said occurred at a home in Passaic between and March of this year, she said.

Figueroa remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending court action, the prosecutor said.

