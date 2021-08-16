Passaic Man, 58, Arrested In Texas, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Children

A detention hearing was planned this week for a 58-year-old Passaic man accused of sexually assaulting two children.

The victims – now 13 and 15 – were sexually assaulted by Luis Castillo-Galindo at a city residence within the past year, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Following an investigation by her Special Victims Unit – in which both youngsters and other witnesses were interviewed -- Castillo-Galindo was arrested in Dallas, Texas late last week, the prosecutor said.

He’s charged with sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, she said.

Valdes said an assistant prosecutor from her office will ask a Superior Court judge in Paterson this week to order Castillo-Galindo held until trial.

