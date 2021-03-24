Passaic Man, 47, Admits Molesting Underage Teen In Car, Eligible For Parole In 2½ Years

A Passaic man will be eligible for parole after serving 2½ years in state prison after he admitted sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim in the back seat of his car.

Luis Pizarro, 47, was arrested in November 2019 after city police responded to a tipster’s call of suspicious activity in a local parking lot a month earlier, authorities said.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, including the victim, who corroborated the report, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured a deal rather than have the victim testify at a trial.

It saw Pizarro plead guilty on Wednesday to second-degree sexual assault in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.

He will also remain on lifetime parole supervision and Megan’s Law registration following his release, under the terms of the deal, approved by Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed.

The judge scheduled sentencing for May 14.

******

******

