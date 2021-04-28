Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bias Incident: Bergen Man Shouts At Asian Customer That Chinese Caused COVID, Police Say
News

Passaic Man, 40, Charged With Repeated Sex Assaults On Child

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Edu Roldan-Lopez
Edu Roldan-Lopez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually abusing a child several times over the course of nearly a year, authorities said.

Edu Roldan-Lopez, 40, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Louis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Passaic police had received a report in late January, after which detectives from Valdes’s Special Victims Unit interviewed the child and more than one witness, they said.

The youngster “reported being sexually abused [Roldan-Lopez] on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Passaic between October 2017 and December 2018,” the release says.

Roldan-Lopez remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of Valdes' Major Crimes Division's Special Victims Unit is handling the case.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.