Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Bike-Riding, Backpack-Carrying Bank Robber Sought By NJ FBI
News

Passaic House Fire Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
297 Harrison Street, Passaic
297 Harrison Street, Passaic Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

A heavy Passaic house fire was doused in well under an hour.

The three-alarm blaze apparently began in a second-floor bedroom and extended to the third floor of the Harrison Street home off Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Firefighters went to an exterior defensive attack after venting the roof.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 40 minutes.

No injuries were immediately reported, nor a cause yet determined.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.