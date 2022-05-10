Passaic House Fire Doused

A heavy Passaic house fire was doused in well under an hour.

The three-alarm blaze apparently began in a second-floor bedroom and extended to the third floor of the Harrison Street home off Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Firefighters went to an exterior defensive attack after venting the roof.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 40 minutes.

No injuries were immediately reported, nor a cause yet determined.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

