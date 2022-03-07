Passaic House Fire Doused

Friends said a woman and her teenage children lost most of their belonging when a July 4th weekend fire damaged their Passaic home.

Firefighters quickly got to the Third Street address off Essex Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. and had the fire under control in barely a half-hour.

They limited the fire damage to the first floor, where the blaze apparently began, and the second floor, which sustained heavy smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Clifton, Paterson and Wallington.

City fire officials were investigating the cause.

