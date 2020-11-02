Passaic Driver, 66, Trapped After High Winds Topple Tree

A Passaic driver was hospitalized after what became an extended operation after Monday's high winds knocked a huge tree onto his car.

The 66-year-old wagon driver was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after the mishap at Passaic Avenue and Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m.

Electric saws, a wood chipper and other equipment were summoned as firefighters extricated him.

Passaic Avenue was closed between Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue throughout the job.

Firefighters were assisted by tree cutters. DAILY VOICE

