Passaic County Woman Charged With Stabbing Bergen BF Twice During Argument

An overnight argument left an Elmwood Park man hospitalized with knife wounds and his girlfriend from Clifton in custody, authorities said.

Borough officers who responded to the stabbing at a private residence on Augusta Street just off Market Street stemmed the bleeding from the 36-year-old victim's shoulder before he was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

They also took Maria Saenz, 37, into custody and recovered a serrated steak knife, he said.

Saenz had stabbed the victim twice in the life shoulder during an argument that got physical, the chief said.

She then called 911 to report the incident, he said.

Police charged Saenz with aggravated assault and weapons possession and sent her to the Bergen County Jail.

She wasn't there long, however. A judge released Saenz pending further court action shortly after noon, records show.

