Passaic County Siblings, 6 And 4 Years Old, Raped By Newark Man, Authorities Charge

A Newark man sexually abused two children – one 6, the other 4 – in Paterson and Passaic, authorities charged.

Tahmir Norris, 29, became the subject of an investigation following a May 6 call from St. Mary’s Hospital, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Friday.

Detectives from the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit interviewed the 6-year-old child and multiple witnesses, Valdes said.

The older victim reported being sexually abused by Norris at homes in Paterson and Passaic between March and May of this year while the 4-year-old was in the room, the prosecutor said.

The 4-year-old had been sexually assaulted by him in another instance, she said.

Norris was arrested Thursday and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson. He’s charged with three counts each of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault, was well as six counts of child endangerment.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of the Major Crimes Division’s Special Victims Unit is handling the case for the state.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

******

