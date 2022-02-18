Passaic County Sheriff's Investigators Bust HVAC Employee On Child Porn Charges

A Passaic County heating, ventilation and air-conditioning company employee was arrested by sheriff's officers for trafficking child porn, authorities said.

They also seized a defaced firearm and electronic devices while arresting Andrew J. Duval, 27, of North Haledon during a raid on his home, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Berdnik's Internet Crime Against Children Task Force targeted Duval after discovering that he'd distributed "several images of child sexual abuse," including videos, the sheriff said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the investigation, he said.

Duval was charged with possessing, maintaining and distributing child porn and unlawfully possessing a defaced firearm.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

