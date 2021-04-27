Passaic County Prosecutor Takes Over Paterson Police Internal Affairs Unit

Passaic County’s prosecutor on Tuesday took control of the Paterson Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division following the civil rights arrests of two city officers by the FBI.

Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes “will have full oversight” over the division, which is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct against members of the department, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a joint announcement with her.

By so doing, she will “ensure that current and future investigations are conducted thoroughly and fairly, and that officers who engage in misconduct are held accountable for their actions,” Grewal said.

“The people of Paterson deserve a police department worthy of their trust,” Grewal said. “They deserve to know that allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

“With today’s action, the Prosecutor’s Office will ensure that happens.”

A key objective of the move is having Valdes’s staff work with Grewal’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA) to “conduct a historical review of PPD’s internal affairs investigations to determine whether any should be reopened and reinvestigated,” the attorney general said.

Recommendations will follow to “improve the efficiency, quality, and efficacy of the Paterson Police Department’s Internal Affairs function,” he added.

Grewal also said that staff from his and Valdes’s office will “review all criminal matters in which Officers Kevin Patino and Kendry Tineo-Restituyo signed complaints, handled evidence, testified in a judicial proceeding, or provided material information leading to arrests, complaints, or indictments” and then take appropriate action.

The FBI on Tuesday charged both officers with beating a 19-year-old Arab-American man and then lied about it.

SEE: FBI Charges Paterson Officers With Civil Rights Violations In Beating Of Arab-American Resident

Shortly after federal authorities made that announcement, Grewal and Valdes announced the Internal Affairs Division takeover.

Valdes said she and her staff will “continue to work with the Paterson Police Department to enhance greater delivery of services and greater accountability."

They “look forward to an expansive analysis of the needs of the department, from infrastructure to police practices to personnel," she added. "There is no better place to continue the important work of reform and restoration than the Internal Affairs Unit.”

Passaic County Prosecutor’s tips line: 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

New Jersey Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Tipline: 1-844-OPIA-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.