Passaic County Powerball Player Wins $50K

A New Jersey Lottery player won $50,000 playing the Wednesday, Sept. 14 Powerball.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Jackpocket, located at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt (Passaic County).

The winning numbers were: 09, 10, 20, 22, and 52. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 3X.

There were 18,111 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $115,208 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $225,000,000 for the Saturday, Sept. 17, drawing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.