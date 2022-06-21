Passaic County Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Girl

A Paterson man is accused of repeatedly raping an underage girl whom he lured and held captive in his car.

Lenny Feal, 23, was arrested after detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Tuesday.

These include the alleged victim, who told investigators that Feal “sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions” in his vehicle, which he parked on various streets in Paterson, between October 2021 and May 2022, they said.

City police and members of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit conducted a three-month investigation that produced Feal’s arrest on Monday. He remained in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Feal is charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment, hindering apprehension and luring, they said.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about Feal call her anonymous tips line: 1-877-370-PCPO.

