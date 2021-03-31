Passaic County Driver Hospitalized In DUI Glen Rock Crash: No License, Registration, Insurance

A West Milford motorist driving without a license, registration or insurance was under the influence of drugs when his car crashed into another vehicle in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Responders rushed Jeffrey Spurlock of Hewitt to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after it appeared he suffered an overdose behind the wheel of a 2006 Nissan before it struck another vehicle at Rock Road and Maple Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

Spurlock, 52, who authorities said was the only one hospitalized in the crash, has a history of minor drug-related arrests, mostly involving heroin, records show.

Glen Rock police charged him with driving under the influence, careless driving and failing to produce the necessary licensing, registration and insurance documents.

