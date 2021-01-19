PA's Rachel Levine Poised To Become First Openly Transgender Federal Official

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine as his assistant secretary of health.

This makes Levine poised to become the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

"Dr. Levine has been a wise, calm, and dedicated partner during this pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder of the tireless work she’s done to serve Pennsylvanians," Gov. Tom Wolf said.

"She will be missed, but I know she will be a tremendous leader at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."

Levine is a pediatrician having previously served as Pennsylvania's Physician General, and is among only a handful of openly transgender government officials in the U.S.

A Wakefield, Mass. native, Levine graduated from Harvard College and the Tulane School of Medicine before completing her residency in pediatrics and fellowship in adolescent medicine at the Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Levine moved to Pennsylvania in 1993, and began working at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. It was there that she created an adolescent medicine division at the hospital, and a clinic for eating disorders.

Levine was appointed Secretary of Health in 2017, and has served as the primary health spokesperson for Pennsylvania throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has long served as an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Levine said in a 2015 BillyPenn interview that her journey may have started in 1975, her senior year of high school.

Levine also praised Wolf and the Senate for confirming her, and has often said she's a physician first, and transgender second.

"I like to emphasize that I was not nominated or confirmed to this position because I’m openly transgender," she told the outlet.

"I understand that it’s a rather unique position. And I am very pleased to serve as a mentor, as a role model, so to speak, as an advocate to the LGBT population in Philadelphia and throughout the state."

And now, the country.

