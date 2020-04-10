Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Beloved Hackensack Italian Market Owner Vincenzo Martino Dies At 87
News

PARTY'S OVER: Sparta Police Pump Brakes On 'Birthday Brigades'

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Sparta police have put an end to drive-by birthday celebrations.
Sparta police have put an end to drive-by birthday celebrations. Photo Credit: Instagram

Police in Sparta have put an end to drive-by birthday celebrations as per Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent additions to social distancing guidelines.

Police in Sparta will no longer carry out drive-by “birthday brigades” in compliance with Murphy’s Executive Order 107, which urges residents to leave only for a limited number of necessary reasons.

These exceptions include leaving the home for food, goods or services from an essential business, seeking medical attention, going to work, and other limited purposes.

In an effort to enforce this executive order, Sparta Police Chief Neil Spidaletto asked residents in a Facebook post for the “immediate cease and desist of individual celebratory processions.”

While there wasn’t a standout incident that prompted the decision, concerns have grown in regard to similar events with Easter Sunday.

Safety, of course, remains the number one priority.

The decision did not mention any penalties for violating the order.

Sparta had the most COVID-19 cases in Sussex County, with 54 cases as of Thursday and four deaths, officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.