PARTY'S OVER: Sparta Police Pull Plug On 'Birthday Brigades'

Police in Sparta have put an end to drive-by birthday celebrations as per Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent additions to social distancing guidelines.

Police in Sparta will no longer carry out drive-by “birthday brigades” in compliance with Murphy’s Executive Order 107, which urges residents to leave only for a limited number of necessary reasons.

These exceptions include leaving the home for food, goods or services from an essential business, seeking medical attention, going to work, and other limited purposes.

In an effort to enforce this executive order, Sparta Police Chief Neil Spidaletto asked residents in a Facebook post for the “immediate cease and desist of individual celebratory processions.”

While there wasn’t a standout incident that prompted the decision, concerns have grown in regard to similar events with Easter Sunday.

Safety, of course, remains the number one priority.

The decision did not mention any penalties for violating the order.

Sparta had the most COVID-19 cases in Sussex County, with 54 cases as of Thursday and four deaths, officials said.

