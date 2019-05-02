Contact Us
Parsippany PD: Officer OK After Shooting Himself In Leg During Firearms Training

A police officer from the Department of Human Services was hospitalized with minor injuries after accidentally shooting himself in the leg during firearms training Thursday, authorities said.

The officer was in the process of completing his weapons qualifications at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy Firing Range when his gun fired into his thigh around 10:30 a.m., Parsippany Police Chief Andrew Miller said.

He received immediate medical assistance from other officers and academy staff before Parsippany-Troy EMS took the officer to Morristown Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

