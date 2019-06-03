Parsippany Man Who Drowned In Lake Hopatcong Remembered As Ambitious, Deeply Caring

A bright and sunny weekend was ahead when Avinash Kuna of Parsippany headed out with friends on a rented a pontoon boat to celebrate his birthday on Lake Hopatcong.

In a moment, everything changed.

The 32-year-old was in the water for only a few seconds when he yelled out that something was pulling him under, witnesses recalled.

Friends tried jumping in -- but it was too late.

More than $25,000 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for Kuna's family back home in India, "who have restlessly worked for Avinash's successful career," says the page, launched by Jay Majeti.

State police were still working to find Kuna's body as of Monday evening.

"Avinash is one of the very few people being loved by all his associates for his plain hearted nature and willingness to help others," Majeti wrote.

"He always cared for well-being of fellow people and the society. He had high ambitions in life, to become an entrepreneur, give back to the society, travel places around the globe etc.

"Knowing about this incident, his mother has been hospitalized in India. In this need of the hour, we kindly request your prayers for him and his family."

