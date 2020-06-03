Parsippany Clerk Surrenders Gun Ownership In Plea Deal For Domestic Violence Arrest

The Parsippany township clerk is facing a lifetime ban on gun ownership as well as a year of probation after taking a plea deal for a domestic violence charge, reports say.

Khaled Madin, 37, broke into a woman’s Parsippany home before he spit in her face, pulled her hair and threw her against furniture, floors and walls, Daily Record reports .

He was arrested in February and accepted a plea deal during an online state Superior Court hearing that includes mandatory counseling, a year of probation and an educational program for domestic abusers in addition to a lifetime firearm ownership ban, the report said.

Madin was also accused of choking the woman until she became unconscious during an argument in July 2019.

The victim of Madin’s attacks was identified only by the initials “M.M.” She is described as Madin’s intimate partner and family member who was in the process of ending the relationship, the report says.

Madin’s wife, Monica Madin, is Parsippany’s municipal prosecutor as well as his co-partner at a law firm in Morristown.

When interviewed by authorities in February, Monica Madin had multiple scratches and bruises as well as a swollen lip, hip and elbow, the report says.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge from the incident in 2019, Madin’s simple assault and criminal mischief charges will be dismissed by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office upon completion of the intervention program, which required him to relinquish his firearms purchaser identification, Daily Record reports .

The 15-round, .40-caliber magazine that had been recovered from the scene will also be destroyed, the report says.

